Capitol Annex Swing Space evacuated after arrival of suspicious package, California officials say

The California Capitol Annex Swing Space was evacuated Thursday evening after a suspicious package was delivered, according to memos sent by state Senate and Assembly officials.

The package “contained a threat that it contained Anthrax,” according to memos obtained by The Sacramento Bee sent shortly after 5 p.m. by Assembly Chief Administrative Officer Lia Lopez and Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras.

Officials had not yet confirmed whether the package delivered to the ninth floor at 1021 O St. contained Anthrax, but “out of an abundance of caution” asked state senators, Assemblymembers and their staffs to evacuate the building, which is just south of the main Capitol grounds.

Law enforcement and health officials were investigating the package, the memos said.

A call to the California Highway Patrol, which has jurisdiction over the Capitol grounds and the Capitol Annex Swing Space, was not immediately returned.