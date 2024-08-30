Are Capri Sun Pouches Being Replaced with Bottles? The Brand Responds to the Panic

Rest assured, the aluminum pouches are "here to stay," the company tells PEOPLE.

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty A Capri Sun pouch

The Capri Sun pouches aren't going away — in fact, you can seriously stock up if you wish.

The internet was ablaze on Thursday, Aug. 29 after a rumor circulated that the brand was replacing their signature pouches with plastic bottles. But Capri Sun clarified to PEOPLE that "the pouch is here to stay."

It all started when Instagram account @snackolator posted a photo of the bottles in three flavors: Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler. Followers jumped to conclusions, assuming that meant the pouches were on their way out — but that couldn't be further from the truth.

"After seeing fans’ panic to the news, the brand behind the No. 1 kids’ drink in America is reassuring everyone that the pouch is here to stay in a truly epic way," Capri Sun tells PEOPLE. "Rolling out exclusively at Walmart next week, Capri Sun is launching a pallet of 3,800+ Capri Sun pouches for purchase, ensuring no one misses out on their fave drink."

The company also shared an image of the massive amount of pouches on Instagram. "Don’t believe everything you read on the internet — we’d never disrespect the pouch and they’re here to stay!" reads the caption. "Starting next week you can buy a whole pallet of Capri Sun pouches. Find us at Walmart."

Capri Sun did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for the price of the pallet.

The 12 oz. bottles posted by @snackolator are actually a real product, they just aren't available yet. "The single-serve bottles are an innovation slated for next year!" the company tells PEOPLE.

Capri-Sun A pallet of Capri Sun pouches will be available at Walmart.

And they're not replacing the aluminum pouches kids long to stick their straw in to. The snack Instagram account put a disclaimer in the comments after the post went viral.

"For those who have been hearing (incorrect) reports, the pouches are not going anywhere! This is *in addition* to give adults (and probably teens) an option who might want some Capri Sun without walking around with a pouch!"

