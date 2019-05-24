A capsule look at the 11 previous Cricket World Cups

FILE - In this June 25, 1983 file photo, Indian supporters run onto the field at Lord's Cricket Ground, London after India's captain Kapil Dev had caught West Indian batsman Viv Richards, during the Prudential World Cup Cricket Final. India defeated West Indies by 43 runs. India caused a major upset in world cricket by lifting the trophy at Lord's against a West Indies side that had won the two previous editions and featured Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd and Desmond Haynes. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, File)

A look at the previous 11 editions of the Cricket World Cup:

2015 Australia and New Zealand

Final: Australia def. New Zealand by 7 wickets

After being involved in two classic World Cup contests to heighten expectations of a major upset, New Zealand faltered in a final in which Australia's fifth title became an almost foregone conclusion from the first over.

Brendon McCullum's blazing starts had been instrumental in New Zealand reaching the World Cup final for the first time, but it was his wicket — yorked by Mitchell Starc for a third-ball duck — that foreshadowed Australia's victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New Zealand labored for 183 from 45 overs and Australia raced to 186-3 in 33 overs with Steve Smith unbeaten on 56 and skipper Michael Clarke posting 74 in his last one-dayer before retiring. After winning titles in India, England, South Africa and in the Caribbean, it was Australia's first World Cup triumph on home soil.

Starc and New Zealander Trent Boult took 22 wickets apiece to lead the bowling charts, with Starc also earning the award for player of the tournament. New Zealander Martin Guptill topped the run-scoring list with 547 runs in a tournament that featured two groups of seven teams, with the top four in each advancing to the quarterfinals.

Boult pipped Starc for the player of the match in their dramatic group-stage encounter which New Zealand won by a wicket in Auckland, taking 5-27 from 10 overs to help dismantle Australia for 151. The New Zealanders were in total control at 78-1 until McCullum was out for 50 and Starc tore through the lower order to return 6-28. With one wicket in the balance and six runs needed, No. 11 Boult hung on with Kane Williamson to get the Kiwis across the line.

As if that wasn't close enough, it took Grant Elliott's big, driven six off the penultimate ball of the semifinal from pace spearhead Dale Steyn to extend New Zealand's plucky run in the tournament and inflict yet another painful World Cup blow to South Africa.

India's title defense ended in a lopsided semifinal loss to Australia. Other features of the tournament were Bangladesh's charge to the quarterfinals, and England's absence from the last eight.

___

2011 India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Final: India def. Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Sachin Tendulkar finally picked up a World Cup trophy to add to his glittering list of personal cricket triumphs, and claimed it was the highlight of his career.

Sri Lanka won the toss — in unusual circumstances after a second flip of the coin was required because the match referee couldn't hear Kumar Sangakkara's first call — and posted 274-6 after a brilliant 103 from veteran Mahela Jayawardena at Wankhede Stadium.

India was in trouble early after losing Virender Sehwag (0) and Tendulkar (18) but Gautam Gambhir (97) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91) shared a 109-run stand to guide the home team to victory — Dhoni capping it by driving a six down the ground for the winning runs in the final and then twirling his bat in one hand.

Tendulkar missed out on scoring his 100th international century that day — he posted his 99th in the semifinal victory over archrival Pakistan — but was still hoisted onto the shoulders of his teammates as they did a victory lap.

"He carried the hopes of the nation for 21 years, so it's time we carried him on our shoulders," India batsman Virat Kohli said.

India was the first team to win the World Cup on home soil.

For Tendulkar, it was a first title in six World Cups. For India, it was a first in 28 years.

"It's the ultimate thing and I'm experiencing it," Tendulkar said. "I couldn't have asked for anything better. It's the proudest moment of my life."

India was an early favorite but had to take a hard route to the title. The group stage included a high-scoring tie with England in Bangalore — both teams scoring 338 — and a loss to South Africa.

Yuvraj Singh starred in a quarterfinal win at Ahmedabad that ended Australia's run of World Cup titles at three, and contributed to his selection as player of the tournament.

Sri Lanka reached the final after beating England in the quarterfinals and then having a semifinal win over New Zealand.

___

2007 West Indies

Final: Australia def. Sri Lanka by 53 runs

Australia clinched an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title after a rain-reduced final that ended in farcical circumstances in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Story continues