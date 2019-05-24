Capsules of 10 teams contesting the 2019 Cricket World Cup

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum during the Cricket World Cup final in Melbourne, Australia. Australia may be fifth in the ICC's ODI rankings, but it won the World Cup the last time it was held in England in 1999, and has triumphed in three of the four subsequent editions. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

LONDON (AP) — A look at the 10 teams contesting the 2019 Cricket World Cup. All teams will play each other in a full-round format with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

AUSTRALIA

Best World Cup performance: Champions (1987, '99, 2003, '07, '15).

Last World Cup: Winner.

Captain: Aaron Finch

Coach: Justin Langer

World Cup win-loss record: 62-20, 1 tie, 1 NR.

ICC ODI Ranking: 5

Players to watch: Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Strengths: Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and has the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. Has increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0. Will have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some x-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.

Weaknesses: Coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia has a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.

ENGLAND

Best World Cup performance: Finalist (1979, '87, '92).

Last World Cup: Group Stage.

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Coach: Trevor Bayliss (Australia)

World Cup win-loss record: 41-29, 1 tie, 1 NR.

ICC ODI Ranking: 1

Players to watch: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer

Strengths: A very strong batting lineup opening with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow and featuring Jos Buttler who are all determined to post big totals on the English grounds. Supremely confident at home, where England hasn't lost a bilateral ODI series since September 2015. Since then, England has had 27 wins, four losses and a tie on home soil and risen to No. 1 in the world rankings. The depth in the top order usually means if one batter misses out, another will make runs and set the foundation for a big total. Genuine allrounders such as wicketkeeper batsman Bairstow and Ben Stokes allow selectors to add cover wherever it may be needed in the lineup.

Weaknesses: Weight of history? Failed to reach the quarterfinals in the last World Cup and has never won the premier one-day cricket title despite reaching three World Cup finals. The pace bowling group has been performing but there has been some uncertainty over selections with Barbados-born speedster Jofra Archer recently added to the mix.

INDIA

Best World Cup performance: Champions (1983, 2011)

Last World Cup: Semifinals.

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

World Cup win-loss record: 46-27, 1 tie, 1 NR.

ICC ODI Ranking: 2

Players to watch: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan

Strengths: Racing to big totals with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the innings and Kohli batting at No. 3, India is capable of beating any team on a good day. Has been at the top or close to the top of the rankings since the last World Cup and has a very balanced lineup, led by an in inspirational Kohli. India is the only team apart from Australia to win the Cricket World Cup title in 23 years. In Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack, India has the most in-form paceman in the world. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing will be crucial in conditions that should be ideal for movement through the air.

Weaknesses: The Indian players will have to adapt quickly to pitch and climatic conditions which will be vastly different from the dry turning tracks where they're so comfortable at home. Coming off

SOUTH AFRICA

Best World Cup performance: Semifinals (1992, '99, 2007, '15).

Last World Cup: Semifinals.

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Ottis Gibson (West Indies)

World Cup win-loss record: 35-18, 2 ties.

ICC ODI Ranking: 3

Players to watch: Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis.

Strengths: At full tilt, South Africa's fast-bowling attack of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi has a claim at being the best in the world. There's also a strong backbone of experience in the team with batsmen Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy and bowlers Steyn and Imran Tahir all playing at their third World Cup.

Story continues