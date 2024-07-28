New ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Footage Teases Red Hulk, Government Acquisition Of Adamantium & More – Comic-Con

During its Hall H Comic-Con panel on Saturday, Marvel Studios unveiled new footage from Captain America: Brave New World, its superhero flick set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Introducing Giancarlo Esposito as villain Sidewinder — who the actor referred to as “King of the Serpent Society” — the clip opens with a speech from a “historic evening” at the White House from President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford), who appeared on panel today.

“When a celestial mass emerged in the Indian Ocean, we did what we often do. We squabbled over it, countries rushed in to claim it as their own, setting up research facilities to exploit its resources,” he said. “But the truth is, this new element belongs to all of us. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Adamantium. It’s in a secure location, and we have own own Captain America to thank for that.”

Later, when Ross speaks with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) aka Captain America, he tells him that he knows “we haven’t always agreed in the past, but what you’ve accomplished has made me reconsider.”

This, he says, “is why I want you to help me rebuild the Avengers. The country needs this. Work with me, Sam. We’ll show the world a better way forward.”

The footage also featured a new look at fan-favorite character Red Hulk, the superheroic alter ego of Ford’s President Ross.

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World watches as Mackie’s Sam Wilson (previously known as The Falcon) is recruited by newly elected President Ross (Harrison Ford) to fill the Captain vacancy post Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and become a U.S. agent.

Brave New World marks the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise and the first since Evans bid adieu to the MCU in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Introduced as Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Mackie then went on to play the part in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well the Emmy-nominated Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he first assumed the mantle of Captain America.

In Marvel canon, Esposito’s Sidewinder is the alias of two supervillains, with the most prominent being Seth Voelker, who first appeared in “Marvel Two-in-One” #64 in June 1980. Originally an economics professor, Voelker’s life took a drastic turn when he came to join and eventually lead criminal organization the Serpent Society. Sidewinder’s primary power is teleportation, which he achieves through a cloak bestowed upon him by the Egyptian god Set. This ability allows him to teleport himself and others over significant distances, making him a formidable adversary in the Marvel Universe.

Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman each penned drafts of Captain America: Brave New World, with Matthew Orton more recently being hired to pen additional scenes and material. In addition to Mackie and Ford, the film stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore produced, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

In addition to Feige, Mackie and Ford, cast members on panel today included Ramirez and Nelson.

Today’s Marvel news comes at a time when the studio has begun recalibrating, lifting the pressure to produce as much content as possible with a new mandate of two films per year. Already past the release of Phase Five titles Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, with Deadpool & Wolverine currently in theaters, the studio has set Thunderbolts* to wrap up that cycle on May 5, 2025.

Opening with The Fantastic Four on July 25, 2025, Phase Six will also feature Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers 5 (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

This year’s edition of San Diego Comic-Con runs through Sunday, July 28.

