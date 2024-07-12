‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Teaser: Anthony Mackie Has to Protect the U.S. in MCU Return

Anthony Mackie is wearing his new title of Captain America well.

The actor returns to the MCU for “Captain America: Brave New World,” which takes place after the events of Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of the series in 2021.

The official synopsis for “Brave New World” reads: After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam (Mackie) finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, and Carl Lumbly also star, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Ford is making his Marvel debut after taking on the role originally played by late actor William Hurt in films ranging from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” to 2021’s “Black Widow.” Hurt died in March 2022 at age 71.

The film, which was originally titled “Captain America: New World Order,” is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” creator Malcolm Spellman and series staff writer Dalan Musson co-wrote the script. The feature was originally slated for a May 3, 2023 release to mark the fourth film for Phase 5.

Mackie previously said during “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that the script for film was shrouded in so much secrecy, he even had issues accessing it as the lead star.

“Ironically enough, I got my script today,” Mackie said in 2023. “I haven’t read it. Haven’t opened it. I haven’t gotten my passcode to the website that lets you into the website. We literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer, and read our script. They don’t trust nobody. And it’s always like some 21-year-old intern and he just hates you. He’s sitting there eating Cheetos and he’s like ‘Read faster.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m dyslexic.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t care.’”

“Captain America: Brave New World” premieres February 14, 2025 in theaters. Check out the teaser below.

