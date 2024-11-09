‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Trailer Teases National Mayhem As Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson Takes Up The Mantle

Marvel Studios’ newly debuted Captain America: Brave New World trailer (see below) — unveiled at the inaugural Brazil D23 fan event — teases national mayhem as Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes up the mantle of the titular superhero.

Premiering Feb. 14, 2025, the brand-new two-and-a-half minute preview of the action film also showcases first looks at Harrison Ford’s U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and his transformation into the Red Hulk, an antagonist to Wilson/Captain America.

Mackie and Danny Ramirez, who portrays Joaquin Torres/new Falcon, were in attendance to greet fans ahead of the trailer’s debut.

Captain America: Brave New World follows Wilson, who finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly minted President Ross. Per the series’ logline, “He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

The MCU flick stars Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

The new trailer comes amid the MCU’s continuing release of Phase Five, which includes forthcoming film Thunderbolts and series Daredevil: Born Again, as well as previously debuted Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine. The phase also includes the shows Secret Invasion, Season 2 of Loki, Season 2 of What If…?, Echo, Agatha All Along, as well as yet-to-be-released Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Ironheart.

View the film’s poster below:

