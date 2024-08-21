Captain of doomed superyacht is very good sailor, says brother

James Cutfield, 51, was on Bayesian, the British tech tycoon's vessel, when it went down in a fierce storm off Porticello

The captain of Mike Lynch’s superyacht, which sank off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of Monday morning, is a “very good sailor”, his brother has said.

James Cutfield, 51, was on Bayesian, the British tech tycoon’s yacht, when it went down in a fierce storm off Porticello, near Palermo.

Mr Lynch, 59, and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, are among the seven passengers and crew feared to have died in the sinking.

Gale force winds and waterspouts are believed to have struck the 183ft superyacht, which had 22 people on board, at around 4am local time.

Mr Cutfield, originally from North Shore, Auckland, New Zealand, was described as a “well-respected” lifelong seafarer by his brother Mark.

He said Mr Cutfield had captained luxury yachts for the past eight years, had worked on them since he was a teenager and was a “very good sailor”.

Mark Cutfield told The New Zealand Herald that his brother was currently recovering in hospital, but that his injuries were not “too dramatic”. He said: “He’s safe, he’s ok.”

Discussing the storm that hit the yacht, the captain reportedly told Italian media: “We didn’t see it coming.”

On hearing the news, his wife left their home in Palma, Mallorca, to be with her husband in Italy. They married last year, with members of his family flying from New Zealand to join the celebrations.

Earlier, a former chief stewardess of the Bayesian said she was surprised to hear of the sinking because the boat had previously withstood choppy seas.

Monica Jensen, 48, told The Telegraph: “It seems a bit strange. We have been in bad weather with it, crossed the Atlantic. It’s been all over. These things definitely don’t happen very often.”

Ms Jensen worked on the superyacht from November 2018 to October 2020.