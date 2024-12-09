Captured federal prison escapee carried fake Harvard student ID, prosecutors say

A 55-year-old fugitive who escaped from federal prison in North California and was on the lam for nearly eight years has been caught and indicted, prosecutors said.

Eric Pree, of San Francisco, was formally charged on one count of escaping from custody, according to a news release Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of California. Pree was discovered missing on Jan. 29 2017 while at U.S. Penitentiary Atwater and remained at large until his arrest.

Authorities did not say how Pree escaped.

Pree was already serving a 101-month sentence for federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges when he fled, prosecutors said. The convict had been a suspect at large for nearly eight years when investigators finally tracked Pree down and arrested him in October in Walnut Creek, a suburb in the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to prosecutors, Pree was carrying several cellphones, ID cards, debit, and credit cards in different peoples' names at the time of his arrest. He also possessed numerous driver’s licenses and a fake Harvard University student ID.

Pree is now back in federal custody to serve the remainder of his original sentence and faces his new indictment for the alleged escape. If convicted, Pree faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eric Pree case: California man charged with escaping federal prison