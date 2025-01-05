Captured Israeli soldier, 19, ‘unrecognisable’, says family

Liri Elbag’s family say they ‘collapsed’ when they saw her proof-of-life video - Hamas

The family of an Israeli hostage who was filmed in a new proof-of-life video by Hamas is “unrecognisable” despite the terror group’s apparent efforts to improve her appearance, according to her family.

Liri Elbag was one of six soldiers to be kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base, near the border with Gaza. She is one of 100 remaining hostages of 251 taken on Oct 7, around 60 of whom are believed to still be alive.

The 19-year-old hostage, who is due to turn 20 next month, appears to have been given a new army shirt for the video. She also appears to be wearing a sweatshirt underneath her clothing, likely to conceal weight loss.

Shira Elbag, her mother, said after the video was released: “This is not the Liri we know.”

Liri Elbag before she was captured by Hamas

Mrs Elbag said her daughter looked “turned off and scared” in the video. “We hear that the terrorists are standing by with guns and dictating to her what to say.”

She said she had been “waiting for a sign of life for so long” and that her family “collapsed” after finding out she had appeared in Hamas’s latest video.

“She needs to be home, she needs her mum and dad. She hasn’t seen daylight for more than 400 days. We are strong and we will fight. She’s coming back alive, believe it.”

Hamas purposefully tried to improve the appearance of hostages before they were released, which they may also have done prior to filming proof-of-life videos, according to a report submitted to the United Nations by the Israeli health ministry.

Video of Hamas capture in October 2023

According to the UN report, those who are fed “excessively” before returning to Israel were at risk of refeeding syndrome, which can occur when malnourished people start eating again.

The report also stated that around half of the returned hostages described being deliberately starved during their captivity.

“They were given a poor diet, which often led to hunger that worsened over time. In addition to inadequate nutrition, they were kept in dark spaces, increasing the risk of vitamin D deficiency,” it stated, with hostages suffering an average weight loss of 10-17 per cent of their body weight.

The frantic mother told Israel’s Kan news that while she is “happy to see a sign of life… there is the other side and it is difficult”.

Ceasefire negotiations, which could result in the release of hostages, are continuing between the two sides in Doha, with international mediation from Qatar, Egypt and the US.