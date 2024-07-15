Car bomb kills Somalis watching Euro football final

The restaurant was full at the time of the attack [BBC/Mohamud Abdisamad]

Several people have been killed after a car bomb exploded outside a popular cafe packed with football fans in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The bomb went off on Sunday night at 22:28 local time as patrons at Top Coffee were watching the Euro 2024 football final between Spain and England.

Police said at least five were killed in the explosion and 20 more injured. Security sources later told the AFP news agency the death toll had risen to nine.

Jihadist group al-Shabab said it carried out the attack.

The restaurant had been full, with some on the pavement outside as the bomb went off, sending people scrambling for safety, witnesses said.

"We heard a loud, horrifying explosion during the first half of the game that we were watching. Everyone had to figure out how to save themselves,” one of the survivors, Mohamed Muse, told the BBC.

"I saw people in danger, injured people screaming for help, and others confused - it was terrifying," he added.

Another witness told the AFP news agency that some people in the cafe were able to escape by clambering up ladders at the back and jumping out over the wall.

Sunday's explosion also destroyed a number of cars and damaged several buildings.

Al-Shabab, part of the al-Qaeda group, reportedly said it was targeting a place where security and government workers meet at night.

The area is close to Villa Somalia, the official presidential residence.

The jihadist group has carried out numerous bombings in the city and other parts of Somalia over the last 17 years.

However, there has has been a lull in recent months amid a continuing offensive by Somali security forces against the group, which still controls large parts of the country.

