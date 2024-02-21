Car charger withdrawn over fears hackers could use it to attack National Grid

Wallbox Copper 22 kW SB is vulnerable to hackers

An electric vehicle charger has been pulled from sale amid warnings that hostile foreign hackers could use the devices as a “weapon” to cause electricity blackouts.

Charger company Wallbox has been told by the Office for Product Safety and Standards, the consumer safety regulator, that its Copper SB electric car charger does not comply with cyber security laws.

This means it cannot be sold because it cannot be properly secured against hackers.

Critics say continued sales of the Copper SB charger, which retails for around £500, risks letting hostile nations disrupt the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

Wallbox has sold close to 40,000 electric car chargers in Britain, although it is not known how many of these are of the affected model. Copper SB chargers already installed in homes are not being recalled.

Ken Munro of Buckinghamshire cyber security company Pen Test Partners said: “The electric vehicle charging industry has inadvertently created a weapon that hostile foreign powers and others could use to destabilise our power grid.

“A lack of appropriate cyber security has left us all exposed to blackouts.”

Hackers target UK

Spy agency GCHQ’s national cyber security centre warned earlier this month that foreign hackers were targeting the UK’s critical infrastructure, including the electricity grid.

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said at the time: “By driving up the resilience of our critical infrastructure across the UK we will defend ourselves from cyber attackers that would do us harm.”

Despite the regulator’s intervention, Wallbox is allowed to carry on selling its charger until the end of June.

Wallbox’s Copper SB charger can be connected to the internet and operated through a smartphone app, letting motorists remotely turn the device on or off.

But this convenient internet access can allow hackers to find a software flaw in the charger, Mr Munro explained. Hackers could exploit this and use it to disrupt the National Grid by switching on thousands of them at the same time.

Each charger can draw up to 22 kilowatts, meaning the grid could be exposed to a sudden demand for tens of megawatts – the capacity of a small power station – if hackers gained access to a large number of vulnerable chargers.

Does not comply

There is no evidence that a specific flaw exists in the Copper SB product, but Wallbox has told its customers that the device does not comply with electric vehicle charger regulations that were passed in 2021.

In a marketing email sent in January, the company said: “Beginning Jun 30, Copper SB will no longer be compliant with the current UK Smart Charging Regulations and will, therefore, not be eligible for sale.”

It is thought that thousands of Copper SBs have been sold to households and small businesses around the country since the product was launched in 2019.

Wallbox said it has sold half a million chargers worldwide. Companies House records show that it sold just under 40,000 in Britain between 2021 and 2022.

Wallbox did not answer when asked how many Copper SB chargers it has sold in the UK but said it is no longer promoting the device in Britain.

A spokesman said: “We have however received an acceptance letter from OPSS (UK Office Product Safety Standards), which allows our partners to continue selling Copper SB until Jun 30 upon request.”

The Government insists that it takes mitigating factors into consideration when deciding whether to allow ongoing sales of vulnerable devices.

The Department for Business and Trade did not comment but a spokesman said the withdrawal of the Copper SB did not amount to a ban.