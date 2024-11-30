Car covered in Christmas lights stopped by police

Ho! Ho! No! Fairy lights on vehicles are illegal as they can cause distractions, police say [North Wales Police]

A motorist who decked out the exterior of their car in Christmas lights was stopped by police who said it was not safe and could distract other drivers.

Officers admitted to being "a bit of a Grinch" but said the Volkswagen, spotted in Wrexham on Friday, was not road legal.

"We advise that you keep your Christmas tree lights on your Christmas tree and not on your car," said North Wales Police.

"It causes distractions to other road users, it could cause injury to other road users and, worst of all, they were stuck on with Sellotape."

The motorist was given "strong words of advice", the force's roads policing unit said, in a Facebook post.

"We had to be a bit of a Grinch when we spoke with this driver, kindly asking him to remove the few hours work he spent decorating his vehicle," it added.

"Enjoy the festive period but please keep the decorations on your tree."

Gwent Police stopped a motorist in Newport who had covered their car in multi-coloured fairy lights last Christmas.

The force said showing red lights to the front of a vehicle or lights other than red to the rear was "illegal and confuses other road users".