Car crash involving oil tanker on I-95 leads to road closures in Miami-Dade. Avoid the area

A car crash Sunday afternoon led to a portion of I-95 southbound being shutdown for hours in Miami-Dade.

Aronud 1 p.m., traffic cameras showed multiple vehicle with heavy damage, including an oil tanker truck that rolled over in the southbound lane near NW 119th Street, according to CBS Miami.

Miami-Dade police recommended drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Lanes were still closed as of 7 p.m. It is unclear if any drivers sustained injuries because of the crash.

This story is still developing.