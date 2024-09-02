Car crash involving oil tanker on I-95 leads to road closures in Miami-Dade. Avoid the area
A car crash Sunday afternoon led to a portion of I-95 southbound being shutdown for hours in Miami-Dade.
Aronud 1 p.m., traffic cameras showed multiple vehicle with heavy damage, including an oil tanker truck that rolled over in the southbound lane near NW 119th Street, according to CBS Miami.
Miami-Dade police recommended drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Lanes were still closed as of 7 p.m. It is unclear if any drivers sustained injuries because of the crash.
This story is still developing.