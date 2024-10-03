Car crash with KCK power pole critically injures driver, causes power outages

One person is in life-threatening condition after running their car into a power pole in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday afternoon, causing multiple power outages.

The crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. in the 700 block of Kindleberger Road, near the GM Fairfax auto plant, according to Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesperson.

The car ran off the road and hit a pole holding up power lines, partially collapsing the pole, Cheatum said. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities recorded 77 power outages in the area of the GM Fairfax plant Thursday afternoon, starting just after the crash. Power had been restored to 13 homes by 2:30 p.m., according to BPU data.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.