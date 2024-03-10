Man sectioned after crashing car into Buckingham Palace front gate

Footage of the incident shows the car, with its hazard lights on, after having struck the main entrance gates of Buckingham Palace - SWNS

A man who was arrested by armed police after crashing a car into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning when a vehicle was driven into the front gates causing significant damage.

Armed officers were quickly on the scene and the man was arrested before being taken to hospital.

There were no other injuries and the Metropolitan Police initially said they were seeking to establish the circumstances.

Wooden planks and scaffolding have been erected in front of the damaged gates

But in an update on Sunday afternoon, Scotland Yard said after being assessed the man had been released on police bail and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Police also confirmed that the incident was not being treated as terror related.

The damage to the gates was visible with large wooden planks erected across the area where the ornate gates were.

A Met Spokesman said: “At around 02.35hrs on Saturday, 9 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital where following assessment he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

“He has been released on bail and enquiries continue. The matter is not being treated as terror-related.”