Car crashes into home on Cleveland's West 65th Street

Sky News

Police have released pictures of a car that was wrecked when a van drove into it from behind as it was parked on the roadside having broken down, and warned drivers of the dangers of stopping in a "dangerous place". In a timely post on X ahead of the holiday travel rush, Essex Police urged drivers to always get out of their car if they have to stop unexpectedly. "Sadly, a van driver wasn't paying attention and collided into it, propelling both into the bushes," the force added in a second tweet carrying an image of the equally wrecked van.