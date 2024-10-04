Car ‘deliberately driven’ into crowd outside club on Freshers night

Police and forensics on Livery Street in Birmingham - Joseph Walshe/SWNS

Five people have been injured after a car was “deliberately driven” into a crowd outside a student freshers’ event.

Police said five men were hit in the targeted attack outside The Tunnel Club, one of Birmingham’s longest running nightclubs, shortly after 3am on Friday morning.

Hundreds of students had gathered at the venue on Thursday night for a party to celebrate their first week at university.

One victim suffered “multiple serious injuries” while four others were treated for “potentially serious injuries” and also taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested and is being held in custody, police said.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We are investigating after a number of people were injured after, it is believed, they were deliberately driven at in Birmingham this morning.

“We were called to Livery Street shortly after 3am after a report of a disorder involving a group.

“Officers attended and five people were found injured.

“One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody at this time, while we are still actively searching for the driver and the car involved.

“We are treating this incident as a targeted attack and are stepping up our patrols in the area today for reassurance.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found five patients.

“The first patient, a male pedestrian, was treated by ambulance crews for multiple serious injuries.

“He was taken to a Major Trauma Centre for further treatment with Merit travelling on board to continue care en route.

“Four other men, also pedestrians, were all treated by medics for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”