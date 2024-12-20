At least two dead after car ploughs 400m into crowded Christmas market in Germany

At least two people including a child have been killed after a car sped 400m straight through a crowded Christmas market in eastern Germany.

As many as 68 visitors have reportedly been injured in the busy Magdeburg market on Friday at 7.04pm local time, according to Bild.

Premier of the state of Saxony Anhalt Reiner Haseloff, told n-tv television one of those who died was a small child.

A policeman is seen at the Christmas market where an incident happened in Magdeburg (AP)

The driver was arrested at the scene. He was not known to German authorities as an Islamic extremist, the dpa agency reported, citing unidentified security officials.

State governor Reiner Haseloff told reporters that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006.

An eyewitness told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung that the car “drove into the ‘Fairy Tale’ area of ​​the Magdeburg Christmas market” full of families at the time.

She and her child were able to jump out of the car’s path as it sped through.

A stallholder said that the driver raced directly past his burger stand describing the aftermath as “war-like”.

Soldiers guard the scene of the market (AP)

A police spokesman told Bild it’s still unclear whether the attack was carried out by a lone perpetrator.

The car, described as a dark BMW by witnesses, drove “at least 400 metres” through the Christmas market sending people flying into the air before coming to halt.

The driver could be seen being arrested.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a dark car speeds through the densely packed marketplace sending bodies flying into the air.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Magdeburg (EPA)

City spokesperson Michael Reif said he suspected it was a deliberate act.

“The pictures are terrible,” he said. “My information is that a car drove into the Christmas market visitors, but I can’t yet say from what direction and how far.”

The crash happened at 7.04pm local time (AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will visit the scene on Saturday, posted on X: “The reports from Magdeburg suggest something terrible is to come. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours.”

“This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas,” Saxony-Anhalt governor Reiner Haseloff said.

The driver has been arrested, Germany’s DPA news agency reported (AP)

Video on social media shows a number of people laying on the ground and emergency services in attendance.

An “extensive police operation” is underway and the market was closed, according to local authorities.

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

On 19 December 2016 in Berlin, an Islamic extremist attacker drove into a crowd of Christmas market-goers with a truck, leaving 13 people dead and injuring dozens more. The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.