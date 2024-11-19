Car driven into crowd outside primary school in China

A car has been driven into a crowd of people outside a primary school in China's Hunan province, according to state media.

There are no details of casualties yet but state media said "several students and adults were injured and fell to the ground".

Several people have been sent to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle - identified as a white SUV - was reportedly caught by parents and school security officers and handed over to police.

Video from the scene posted on a private WeChat account showed some children lying on the ground, while panicked students carrying school bags flee the scene.

The school has been identified as the Yong’an Primary School in Dingcheng District in China's southern Hunan province.

This is the third such seemingly random attack on crowds in China in a week.

At least 35 people were killed in a car attack in southern China on 12 November, and eight people were killed in a stabbing at a school in eastern China over the weekend.

On social media, there have been discussions about the social phenomenon of "taking revenge on society", where individuals act on personal grievances by attacking strangers.