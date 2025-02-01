Car driver on ground among dead after Philadelphia plane crash which killed mother and daughter

The driver of a car was also killed when a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia, the city's mayor has confirmed.

All six on board were killed in the crash - a young patient and her mother, on their way home to Tijuana, Mexico, along with four crew members.

At least 19 others were also injured in the crash, which left several homes engulfed in flames.

The child on board had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition and the plane crashed around 30 seconds after taking off.

In a news conference on Saturday, mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed another person had died, who was on the ground in a car when the plane crashed.

She added the number of injured may rise.

Adam Thiel, managing director for the city of Philadelphia, said there were "a lot of unknowns" as to who was where on the streets when the plane came down.

It would likely be days until the total number of dead and injured was known, he said, adding teams were now going house to house to inspect dwellings as part of efforts to get a sense of how far debris was scattered.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which operated the Learjet 55, previously said in a statement: "We cannot confirm any survivors."

The plane came down near the Roosevelt Mall in the Rhawnhurst area of Pennsylvania at 6.30pm local time on Friday (11.30pm UK time).

On Saturday, in a statement on social media Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the six initially confirmed deaths were all Mexican nationals.

The child had received care at Shriners Children's hospital and was heading to Missouri before flying onward to Mexico.

The crash came just two days after the deadliest US air disaster in a generation.

An American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter collided mid-air in Washington DC, killing 67 people