Car drives into Lake St. Clair near St. Clair Shores
The U.S. Coast Guard is on scene after a car drove into Lake St. Clair near St. Clair Shores.
A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
Calgarians got a first look Monday at drawings for the new event centre slated to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome. The name of the new arena, Scotia Place, was inadvertently revealed just hours before the official announcement and groundbreaking at the building site in the community of Victoria Park.In a release, the city says the building's design is influenced by the ancestral land of Indigenous peoples and of a shared purpose – to gather."A striking feature of the building is the cent
Thunderstorms are back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday in Ontario and Quebec, with the potential for some folks to get a dose of severe weather.
A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur
Lightning-triggered wildfires over the weekend have prompted a number of evacuation orders and alerts across British Columbia, a situation that has been exacerbated by an ongoing heat wave.
The man shot and killed the bear with a handgun in response, but not before he received significant injuries for which he had to be hospitalized.
NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom's furry white pouch.
An inflatable raft containing the bodies of Sarah Packwood and Brett Clibbery washed ashore on Sable Island, near Nova Scotia.
Some communities and farms in the Milk River basin are facing extended water challenges after officials announced repairs to two century-old siphons near the Canada-U.S. border won't be complete until late summer or early fall 2025.The siphons located east of Glacier National Park failed on June 17, bursting open and flooding the surrounding areas.They are a critical component of the Milk River Project, which diverts water from the St. Mary River through northern Montana and across southern Albe
Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
The mother and son were identified as Tiffany L. Ferrell and Colin J. Ferrell, state police said
A 17-year-old male has died in hospital following a collision with a pickup truck late Friday in southeast Calgary, police said in a Monday release.Police said they were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to the intersection of 44th Street and 14th Avenue S.E. for reports a skateboarder had been struck by a vehicle."When officers arrived, it was determined the skateboarder, a 17-year-old male, crossed 14 Avenue S.E. and collided with an oncoming 2011 GMC Canyon being operated by a 75-year-old man," pol
Alberta is fighting wildfires & heat as the week gets underway. Air quality is deteriorating rapidly, as smoke billows out from over 160 wildfires in the province. Dry air across the south could create some serious problems. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
BOWMANVILLE, ONT. — Durham Region police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision that killed a pedestrian and left two others, including an infant, with injuries.
Environment Canada is warning about possible tornados in British Columbia's central Interior, where severe thunderstorms could also bring heavy rain and hailstones the size of nickels.
Ultra-athlete Ross Edgley needs a lot of fuel for marathon swims, but tiger sharks have huge appetites, too. He tried to keep up for Sharkfest.
A girl has been left orphaned following a horrific crash which killed four members of her family and two other people - as a relative says his heart has been "ripped into a million pieces". Shane Roller, his partner Shannen Morgan, and two of their daughters, Lillie and Rubie, died on the A61 near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, when their Ford Focus was in collision with a motorbike on Sunday afternoon. A man and a woman on the motorbike were also killed in Sunday's incident, and all six died at the scene - on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley.
Sharks in waters off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, scientists say. Researchers have long suggested that sea life could be impacted by drugs dumped into the water by smugglers, with tonnes of cocaine found around Florida, South and Central America. A study from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brazil has now found evidence sharks are in fact being affected by drugs polluting the ocean.