Car is engulfed in flames after crashing by I-20 and driver is killed, SC officials say

One person was killed Wednesday when a car veered off Interstate 20 and crashed into multiple objects before bursting into flames, South Carolina officials said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 2:50 p.m. near the 6 mile marker on I-20, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the North Augusta area of Aiken County, not far from the South Carolina-Georgia state line.

A 2002 Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on I-20 when it ran off the right side of the highway, Glover said. The car hit a traffic sign and multiple trees then became engulfed in fire, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The driver died at the scene, Glover said.

The driver suffered severe thermal injuries and has not been identified, but an autopsy has been scheduled in Newberry, according to Ables.

Glover said the driver was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off I-20 was not available, but Ables said his office and the Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the wreck.

Through Tuesday, 106 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 10 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.