The nation-wide strike of 55,000 Canada Post workers has now entered its second week. With one month to go until Christmas, e-commerce experts tell Global News many items may not reach their final destination until after December 25, even if the labour disruption is resolved immediately. By all accounts, both the Crown corporation and the union remain far from reaching a deal and the federal government has given no indication it plans to force an end to the strike. Anne Gaviola has more on what some view as a ‘point of no return.’