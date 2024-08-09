Car flies into air after driving over loose manhole cover on expressway

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -Half of all vehicles sold in China in July were either new pure electric vehicles (EV) or plug-in hybrids, industry data showed, a milestone that underscores how far the world's biggest auto market has leapt ahead of Western counterparts in EV adoption. Sales of so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs) jumped 37% last month from the same period a year earlier, accounting for a record 50.7% of car sales, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed. NEV sales accounted for just 7% of total vehicle sales in China three years ago, but its heavy investments in EV supply chains have propelled the growth of domestic EV industry, leaving many established foreign brands scrambling to catch up.