Car Floats Down Street in Valencia After Torrential Rain

At least 73 people were killed in Valencia, eastern Spain, by Wednesday, October 30, after torrential rain triggered severe flash flooding in the region on Tuesday, local media reported, citing local authorities.

Footage filmed by Irene Salvador shows strong floodwaters pushing vehicles on a street in Beniparrell, located in eastern Valencia region, on Tuesday evening. Salvador wrote: “The gray one is my car, the white one is my mother-in-law’s.”

Tuesday’s flooding was considered the deadliest to hit Spain for three decades and washed away bridges and buildings, reports said.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor of Valencia Maria Jose Catala said the region was “facing one of the most difficult and painful moments in its history.” Credit: Irene Salvador via Storyful

