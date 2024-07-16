Car insurance increasing? Insurers crack down on glass claims
Living in Arizona, you've likely experienced a moment driving on the highway and then heard a pop! "That loud bang against your windshield and, you know, the flinch," explained Rich Kratzenberg. He's describing the moment a rock or debris hits a car windshield, leading to a chip or crack. Living in Ahwatukee, Rich and his family have to hop on a freeway to go to most places. But in recent years, with freeway expansions and construction, he says each drive brings the potential for windshield damage.