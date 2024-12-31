Car lands on roof after collision outside houses

Police said there were no injuries in the "two-car collision" on a residential street [Dill Jenkins]

A driver escaped unharmed after a car landed on its roof following a collision with another vehicle, police said.

Officers were called to Upper East Street, Sudbury in Suffolk at 11:52 GMT.

They found an overturned, badly damaged white Kia in the residential area, just metres from houses.

An eyewitness said the car had "bounced up and then flipped". Suffolk Police described the incident as a "two-car collision" and confirmed there were no injuries.

