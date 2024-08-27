Car leaves motorway as driver admits 'falling asleep'

Police said there were no injuries reported in connection with the crash [Wiltshire Police]

A warning has been issued after a driver who crashed off the M4 "admitted to falling asleep".

Wiltshire Police said in a post on X that there had been "thankfully no injuries", but added the incident on Monday showed "the stark reality of driving tired".

A spokesperson for the force said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place just after junction 16 on the eastbound carriageway at 15:00 BST.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, police confirmed.

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related internet links