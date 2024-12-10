'Car-Obsessed' 2-Year-Old Knows All His Favorite Models

When a proud mom quizzed her car-obsessed two-year-old on his favorite toy models, he didn’t miss a beat—nailing names like Lamborghini in a viral video that charmed the internet.

Seneca Anders told Storyful that Axl, the toddler seen in the video, “comes from a car-enthusiast family and has always been surrounded by cars.”

“Ever since I can remember, he has had a Hot Wheels in his hand. Before he was one, he’d make car noises, and one of his first words was ‘Beetle,’” Anders said.

In the video, Axl showcases his knowledge, identifying cars including a Mercedes, Beetle, Lamborghini, Audi, and Jeep. Credit: Seneca Anders via Storyful