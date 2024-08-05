Car Partially Submerged as Debby Floods Sarasota Streets
Heavy rains brought flooding to southwestern Florida as Tropical Storm Debby hit the region on Monday, August 5, footage shows.
This footage shows a car partially submerged as flooding inundated roads in Sarasota on Monday morning. Credit: @greg_gr16336 via Storyful
