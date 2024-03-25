Car ran Yuba City stop sign at 100 mph and crashed after pursuit, California deputies say

A vehicle that reportedly blew through a stop sign at 100 mph late Sunday in Yuba City crashed into a curb shortly after, hitting a nearby utility pole and a bus stop before the car’s engine caught fire, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities pulled the 24-year-old driver and the 29-year-old passenger, both Yuba City men, from the burning silver Infiniti, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday in a news release.

About 10 p.m. Sunday, the Yuba City Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a silver Infiniti in the area of Franklin Road. The Sheriff’s Office news release said authorities believe the vehicle was involved in street racing or an illegal sideshow.

Sheriff’s officials said the car evaded police, and the officers lost sight of the Infiniti.

Deputies were monitoring vehicle traffic at Railroad Avenue and Stewart Road, where they spotted an Infiniti. Sheriff’s officials said the car “blew through the stop sign,” moving through the intersection at about 100 mph.

The Infiniti continued to the area of Bogue Road and Garden Highway, heading north on Garden Highway “at a consistent speed of roughly 100 mph,” sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies tried to pull over the car, but the Infiniti did not stop and continued north, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the Infiniti crashed into a curb at Garden Highway and Epley Drive, sheriff’s officials said. The car then struck a utility pole and a bus stop.

The car’s engine compartment caught fire, and authorities removed the driver and the passenger from the car. Sheriff’s officials said both men were “highly intoxicated,” and deputies found alcohol in the wrecked vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver was taken by ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento; his injuries were not life-threatening.

It was unclear whether the passenger suffered any injuries in the crash. The passenger was listed in custody Monday afternoon in the Sutter County Jail, and sheriff’s officials said he was being held on suspicion of violating parole.