Car removed from swimming pool after driver crashes through fitness center’s wall

A crashed car was recovered from a pool at a Redlands, California fitness center on the 27000 block of San Bernardino Ave.

Redlands Firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Monday, December 16th at approximately 9:30 pm.

Once officials arrived they had discovered that the driver had crashed straight through a glass window on the wall of the facility.

Firefighters and Paramedics reported that the only occupant, the driver, escaped with minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being released to San Bernardino California Highway Patrol.

At the time of the accident, the pool was not occupied and there were no injuries to anyone in the fitness center.