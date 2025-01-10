Car seat equipped with lullabies, white noise and ambient lighting unveiled at CES 2025

Evenflo on Wednesday unveiled a car seat that claims to help parents by calming their crying babies using sounds, songs and lights.

The car seat, called the SensorySoothe, was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas.

Calling the car seat “breakthrough technology,” Evenflo said the SensorySoothe connects to a phone app that allows parents to control the car seat’s handle, which displays lights babies can look at, emits sounds and plays songs to entertain the babies.

The car seat starts at $259 by itself and costs $649 as part of a travel system, a spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY this week. The company said SensorySoothe will begin shipping in mid-February 2025. The car seat will also also be available via online retailers like Babylist, Amazon, Target and Walmart.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the company, the car seat was made with research in mind.

“Drawing on research related to infant sensory development, SensorySoothe has lights and sounds appropriate for various stages of development such as high contrast light effects for newborns and entertaining songs for older babies,” the company said in the news release.

The SensorySoothe car seat was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2025. According to Evenflo, the car seat was made to make parents' lives easier by soothing their babies in the car and on the go.

Sharon Ruggieri, Evenflo’s senior director of product management, said in the news release that she understands parents find themselves in stressful situations.

“Any parent has been there before – stuck in a car, restaurant, or public place, hands full with a crying baby and that feeling of helplessness that comes with it,” she said, adding that the car seat will help alleviate some of that stress.

More on CES 2025: USA TODAY's 50 Top Picks for CES 2025

Powered by four AA batteries, the car seat is supposed to hold a charge for 15+ hours, Evenflo said.

A child looks up at the handle on a SensorySoothe car seat. The car seat plays sounds, music and has lights for babies to look at while they are seated.

How does the Evenflo SensorySoothe work?

Users can activate the SensorySoothe through the Evenflo app, through voice commands with Siri and Google, and also through buttons on the car seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

SensorySoothe customers will be able to mix sounds and lights their babies like best. Sounds include white noise, lullabies and more entertaining beats, the company said.

Customers will also be able to sync the car seat’s lights with the sounds it emits, or use an Amber Car Seat Nightlight feature that gives babies ambient light while they’re in the car at night.

Sarah Haverstick, Senior Manager of Safety Advocacy & Consumer Care at Evenflo, said in the news release that the car seat eliminates the need for toys that may pose a threat to babies in car seats by becoming projectiles during crashes.

A child sits in a SensorySoothe car seat. The car seat was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2025.

Oftentimes, parents feel they have to attach toys to their babies’ car seats to entertain or soothe them. Now, SensorySoothe’s handle takes care of that, Haverstick said.

“Your baby is not only calm and entertained while on the road, but most importantly safe,” Haverstick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

SensorySoothe will make its debut with other premium car seats and travel systems.

The car seat comes in six color options such as yellow, blue and gray, and can hold premature babies as well as infants weighing anywhere from 3 to 30 pounds.

This story has been updated to add new information.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car seat unveiled at CES 2025 has lullabies, ambient lighting: See it