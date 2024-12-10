Car set on fire and buildings vandalised with anti-Israel graffiti in Sydney

A contractor cleans anti-Israel graffiti in Woollahra in Sydney after an attack condemned by the NSW premier as antisemitic.

A contractor cleans anti-Israel graffiti in Woollahra in Sydney after an attack condemned by the NSW premier as antisemitic. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Cars and buildings were vandalised with anti-Israel graffiti in Sydney’s east early on Wednesday morning, in an attack the NSW premier condemned as “shocking” antisemitism.

About 1am, emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Magney Street, Woollahra, NSW police said in a statement.

This vehicle, along with another, two buildings and the footpath along Magney Street had been graffitied.

Some of the graffiti was explicitly anti-Israel.

NSW premier Chris Minns said the vandalism in Woollahra was a “shocking” antisemitic attack.

“This is not the Sydney we want,” he said in a statement. “These racist attempts to divide our city won’t work.

“I’ll be speaking to police this morning. [The vandals] will be found and they will face the full force of the law.”

Minns told ABC radio there would be a “massive” response from police in coming days.

He said it would be “wilful” to turn a blind eye and say the overnight vandalism in Woollahra was “anything other than an antisemitic attack”.

Related: ‘This is just a photo op’: anger greets Albanese as he tours Melbourne synagogue destroyed by arson

He cited “the location of the crime, the suggestion [in the graffiti] that they should kill Israel, the sequence of events following the burning down of a synagogue in Melbourne, the attacks in Sydney several weeks ago, the demonstrations outside religious institutions”.

Minns said there had to be “zero tolerance when it comes to people that want to … rip apart our community”.

Police said they wished to speak with two people believed to have been in the vicinity at the time. They are described as of slim build, between 15 and 20 years of age, wearing face coverings and dark clothing.