Car skewered by barrier gate on access road to MBTA station

The Canadian Press

SAINT-JÉRÔME, Que. — The Lion Electric Co. says it is laying off 100 more employees or about seven per cent of its total workforce in a move to reduce costs. The move affects workers — mainly on the nightshift — at its Saint-Jérôme factory in Quebec’s Laurentian region. The maker of electric buses and trucks also laid off 150 employees last fall. In a release Thursday, the company says the decision stemmed largely from delays around the granting of government subsidies, namely the federal Zero E