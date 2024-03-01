Car skewered by barrier gate on access road to MBTA station
A Massachusetts man considers himself lucky after his car was skewered by a barrier gate and he came out of the crash with no serious injuries.
A Massachusetts man considers himself lucky after his car was skewered by a barrier gate and he came out of the crash with no serious injuries.
The driver was going 100 mph when a state trooper first tried to pull him over, Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Coquihalla Highway was closed Thursday morning in both directions. It was closed due to a vehicle incident that happened near the Coquihalla Summit area, between Hope and Merritt.
We break down how much it costs to charge an electric vehicle at home and at public charging stations. Plus, whether installing a level 2 charger is worth it.
Accidents happen — here's what you should always have in your vehicle, just in case.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Citing potential national security risks, the Biden administration says it will investigate Chinese-made “smart cars” that can gather sensitive information about Americans driving them. The probe could lead to new regulations aimed at preventing China from using sophisticated technology in electric vehicles and other so-called connected vehicles to track drivers and their personal information. Officials are concerned that features such as driver assistance technology could be u
Toyota's slow-and-steady approach to EVs and hybrids is going well, despite years of criticism.
A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 45-year-old woman in southeast Edmonton late Saturday has been arrested. RCMP said the man was arrested Tuesday night in the area of Wainwright, Alta., about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.RCMP previously said a Fort Saskatchewan woman was inspecting the outside of her vehicle after driving over a police spike belt on 50th Street and 22nd Avenue S.W. around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when a male suspect in a U-Haul truck h
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son Toby has been discharged from the pediatric intensive care unit. The 4-year-old boy was hit by a car Sunday in Clearwater and was airlifted in critical condition to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Swanson’s wife, Madison, shared the update on her son’s recovery in an Instagram story Wednesday night. “We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days,” she wrote. “The
SAINT-JÉRÔME, Que. — The Lion Electric Co. says it is laying off 100 more employees or about seven per cent of its total workforce in a move to reduce costs. The move affects workers — mainly on the nightshift — at its Saint-Jérôme factory in Quebec’s Laurentian region. The maker of electric buses and trucks also laid off 150 employees last fall. In a release Thursday, the company says the decision stemmed largely from delays around the granting of government subsidies, namely the federal Zero E
The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) has reopened after a partial closure that created significant delays for commuters following a crash that sent two adults to hospital Wednesday afternoon. Toronto police responded to reports of a car hitting a wall on the southbound stretch of the DVP near York Mills Road around 12:40 p.m., according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. Toronto paramedics said they transported one man and one woman, both with life-threatening injuries, to hospital. One person was extrac
Harley-Davidson reveals throwback special editions, one that celebrates Harley history, and the other rock and roll history.
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America and crossover SUVs are the most popular type. Smaller, fuel-efficient compact cars have experienced significant growth in recent years,...
Shaving mere minutes off flight times might seem trivial on paper, but it can result in huge savings for airlines.
After the suspect nearly struck his truck, the driver told police he followed the suspect, allegedly driving over 100 mph to keep up with him, according to the affidavit.
Al Maktoum International has already been open for 13 years, but Dubai Airports says it plans to transform it into the biggest, busiest airport in the world by far.
A joint investment of $5 million each from the federal government and Toronto will see 526 new electric vehicle chargers installed for use by the city's municipal fleet."City vehicles are essential to the delivery of our public services. They also represent 40 per cent of the city of Toronto's corporate emissions," Coun. Jennifer McKelvie said at a Wednesday morning news conference downtown. The chargers are set to be installed by December 2025 at some 100 on-street locations throughout Toronto.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, says production design for the Roadster was now complete, and would be revealed by the end of the year.
Construction has begun on a barrier wall below a landslide in San Clemente that has halted passenger train movement between Orange and San Diego counties.
Volkswagen Group has signed an agreement with Chinese electric car maker Xpeng to jointly develop two mid-sized battery-powered vehicles for the highly competitive mainland market in 2026, the companies announced on Thursday. The new electric vehicles (EVs), bearing the VW badge, will be designed and built based on joint purchasing activities and sharing of technologies that will reduce the development time by more than 30 per cent, the German carmaker said in a statement. The agreement comes af
It's your last change to enter to win!