Car smashes into Fresno business after mishap by the driver, police say

A vehicle ended up in a business Sunday afternoon after a mishap.

Officers responded to E. Shields, near First Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said the driver was eastbound in the parking lot and tried to make a stop, and instead of hitting the brake, the driver hit the gas which launched him into a parked car and that parked car launched into a vacant building.

The driver didn’t sustain any injuries, Tietjen said.