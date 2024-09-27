Car smashes through front of bungalow while "parallel parking"

A car smashed straight through the front of a bungalow after the driver had a mishap while "parallel parking". CCTV shows the Jaguar I-Pace pull up, appear to start to park, before shooting forwards at speed, towards home. Locals in Holgate, York, said it was a lucky escape for the resident who was in the home at the time of the smash. The whole front wall of the property caved in, and utility providers were on site trying to make it safe for a further 12 hours, an onlooker said. Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene following the crash around 11am on Friday (20).