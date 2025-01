CBC

New Brunswick RCMP have released the names of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered in a burnt-out SUV in Chipman in November.Robert Waugh, 47, and Victoria King, 23, both of the Fredericton area, have been identified as the victims of the double homicide, using dental records and DNA, Cpl. Hans Ouellette told CBC News on Monday.Their bodies were found Nov. 25 inside a white Chevrolet Equinox "that had been consumed by fire" off Midland Road, about 60 kilometres northeast of Fredericton,