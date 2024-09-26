Car stalls in rain water in Taylors

Latest Stories
Helene's explosive forecast one of the 'most aggressive' in hurricane history
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
- USA TODAY
Watch Hurricane Helene live cameras as storm approaches Florida
Hurricane Helene continues to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Florida, watch live cameras in storm's path.
- The Weather Network - Video
U.S. prepares for Tropical Storm Helene, Canada watches closely
The 8th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has formed, and parts of Florida are bracing for major impacts. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.
- CNN
Evacuations begin in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane strike from Helene
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
- BuzzFeed
16 Existential Crisis Photos That'll Make You Question Every Single Aspect Of The World As You Know It
Yeah. It's confirmed. We're living in a simulation.
- The Weather Network
Florida on high alert as intensifying Helene will become major hurricane
Storm surge, excessive rainfall, flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes will be serious concerns for the Florida Panhandle as Helene will strengthen into a hurricane, obtaining major status ahead of Thursday's landfall
- Global News
Residents left with more questions than answers after lithium battery fire at Port of Montreal
Some east end residents are criticizing the response to a lithium battery fire at the Port of Montreal that forced dozens of people to leave their homes. An estimated 15,000 kilograms of batteries burned for hours just steps from a residential neighbourhood, bringing panic and a thick plume of toxic smoke. Global’s Dan Spector reports.
- The Weather Network
Risk of severe thunderstorms before rain clears out of Ontario
Another round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas in line for stronger thunderstorms. There's a couple of spots to watch out for
- CNN
Hurricane Helene threatens ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge in Florida as it’s forecast to explode into catastrophic Category 4
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
- Reuters
Finland zoo returns giant pandas to China over cost
Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.
- WDSU - New Orleans
Tracking Tropical Storm Helene along with a cooldown for us
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to intensify to a category 3 by Thursday. In Southeast Louisiana, we're expecting a cooldown by Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane John falls apart after causing deadly mudslides on Mexico's southern Pacific coast
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.
- CBC
Tornado risk over in Deep River and Algonquin Park
Environment Canada ended a severe thunderstorm watch it had issued earlier in the day for Georgian Bay northeast to the Ottawa River on Wednesday afternoon.The alert included the risk of a tornado, large hail and heavy rain.The agency first issued the watch at around 12:10 p.m. By 9:40 p.m., the watch was ended.Earlier in the day, forecasters said the storm could hit the area, which includes western Renfrew County and Algonquin Park, in the afternoon or early evening."Despite it being early Autu
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Helene's 'catastrophic' storm surge brings danger, disastrous memories
Past hurricanes like Katrina and Dennis prove the devastating power of storm surge.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorm risk brings heavy rain for some in Ontario
A second round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario Wednesday. Some areas could see heavy rain through the afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Nadine Powell highlights a couple of spots to watch-out for.
- CNN
New footage reveals mysterious orca group hunts dolphins off coastal Chile
The Humboldt Current’s orcas have yet to be assigned to an ecotype, and their hunting behavior provides clues about where the mysterious population might belong, researchers say.
- CBC
Hope Slough spill kills thousands of salmon near Chilliwack, B.C.
First Nations in B.C.'s Fraser Valley say a large spill in the historic Hope Slough waterway on Monday has led to the death of thousands of salmon and other fish.The Cheam First Nation said in a Tuesday statement that the spill was discovered on Monday when community members went out to the waterway to check on years-long restoration efforts led by the Cheam and Sqwá First Nations.The nations say thousands of fish — including juvenile coho salmon, trout and the endangered Salish sucker — were ki
- The Canadian Press
A zoo in Finland is returning giant pandas to China because they're too expensive to keep
HELSINKI (AP) — A zoo in Finland has agreed with Chinese authorities to return two loaned giant pandas to China more than eight years ahead of schedule because they have become too expensive for the facility to maintain amid declining visitors.
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking Helene | Wednesday Afternoon Update
Tracking Helene | Hurricane Helene is organizing and strengthening as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico