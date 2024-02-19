Car struck by truck, dragged for blocks

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Investigators say two people were allegedly shot within 24 hours at the same Toronto bus stop while they were waiting for a bus alone, and one of them is dead. The Toronto Police Service says the same car was also seen fleeing the scene after the shootings on Friday and Saturday in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area in the North York neighbourhood. Police say they responded to a call for a shooting just before 6 p.m. on Friday and one male youth was located at the bus stop with