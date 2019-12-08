Car Washed Into Sea as Storm Atiyah Hits Ireland's West Coast

Storm Atiyah brought strong winds and rough seas as it made landfall on Ireland’s west coast on Sunday, December 8.

Met Éireann, Ireland’s national weather service, issued a Status Red wind warning for the southern county of Kerry as gusts over 130km/h were forecast. Orange and yellow warnings were issued for the rest of the west coast.

This footage was posted to the Facebook page of Fin McCool Surf School and Shop, located in the north of Ireland in County Donegal. Neil Britton, head surf instructor and owner of Fin McCool’s, said it was filmed in Rossnowlagh on Sunday evening.

The storm was forecast to move across Ireland on Sunday and Monday. The United Kingdom’s Met Office issued a yellow wind warning for Wales, with forecasted gales of up to 70mph. Credit: Fin McCool Surf School & Shop via Storyful