Cara Delevingne plays Elton John in Step Into Christmas video

Actress and model Cara Delevingne plays Sir Elton John in a new video for his classic festive song Step Into Christmas.

The video is a reimagining of behind the scenes of the original version, which was released more than 50 years ago, with Delevingne 32, sporting an identical-looking suit and glasses as worn by Sir Elton.

On its initial release in November 1973, Step Into Christmas reached number 24 in the UK top 40 and the top of the Billboard Christmas Singles chart.

The new video sees a production team readying the set for the star’s arrival as they try to ensure it is “Christmassy enough”.

Delevingne can be seen telling the team she has been cast as Sir Elton before she plays a similar-looking grand piano to the one he plays in the original video, complete with balloons and a red feather boa.

A pair of old-fashioned TV sets show the pair singing in the music videos, side by side.

Elsewhere, the production team are seen looking at advertisements for donkeys and reindeers for hire.

Delevingne, who is a close friend of Sir Elton’s, said: “Elton has always been an idol of mine, to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement.

“To be asked by him to PLAY him in this recreation was a dream that I didn’t know I had until it happened. Honestly I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day.

“I hope that Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not yet developed, written, pitched or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

Cara Delevingne is a close friend of Sir Elton’s (Thomas Morgan/PA)

Sir Elton said: “I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up.

“She’s hilarious to spend time with, we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humour.

“When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 Step Into Christmas video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity.

“Thank God Cara thought the same, because it came out great.”

Sir Elton’s new documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late was released on Disney+ on December 13, and last month he released the song Never Too Late which he co-wrote with US singer and Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile.