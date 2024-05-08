Cara Delevingne shuts down troll questioning her sobriety at Met Gala

The model-turned-actress was talking to E! News on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art when her interview was crashed by Ed Sheeran and Stella McCartney. In the comments on the outlet's Instagram page, one user wrote, "They're saving her from ruining the interview because she's so coked up they had to intervene (laughing emoji)." Cara, who went to rehab to tackle her substance abuse issues in 2022, swiftly shut down the comment by replying, "Been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support."