Cara Delevingne Tells Those on Their Sobriety Journey 'You're Not Alone'

"But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can—especially with yourself," the model said at the Met Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage Cara Delevingne attends The Olivier Awards 2024 on April 14, 2024 in London, England.

Cara Delevingne is reflecting on her sobriety journey.

At the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, the supermodel shared a powerful message about her sobriety journey and for those who may be struggling with their own journeys.

"You're not alone," Delevingne, 31, told Variety at the Met Gala. “If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can—especially with yourself."

“I think that’s what I’ve always done with anything in this business,” the Only Murders in the Building alum explained. “Whether it’s been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it’s just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it’s the least I can do.”

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Cara Delevingne at the 2024 Met Gala

The Cabaret actress first revealed in an interview for the April 2023 cover of Vogue that she entered a 12-step program after paparazzi photos in Los Angeles in July 2022 gave her an urgent wake-up call. At the time, she explained that her behavior was tied to the pandemic's effect and her milestone 30th birthday.

"It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, ‘Okay, I don't look well,'" Delevingne told the outlet. "You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

By the next month, she realized she needed help to turn a new page in her life and career and checked herself into rehab.

Dave Benett/Getty Cara Delevingne on March 28, 2024 in London, England.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after she went public with her sobriety journey, she shared with ELLE UK in July 2023 that quitting alcohol has been “worth every second.”



“It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’” the American Horror Story actress told the publication “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer."

Tristan Fewings/Getty Cara Delevingne on April 14, 2024 in London, England.

After opening up about her journey, she felt like a weight had been lifted and felt that she could be “free” and herself “fully.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.