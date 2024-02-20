Caradoc Place Opens Doors in Mount Brydges, Meeting Housing Needs

MOUNT BRYDGES - Mount Brydges welcomed a significant addition to its housing landscape on January 31 as Caradoc Place, a newly constructed apartment building, opened its doors to tenants. The event marked a pivotal moment for the community, as residents and officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house hosted by the Caradoc Housing Corporation.

With a diverse selection of 37 units, encompassing both affordable and market-rent apartments, Caradoc Place addresses a pressing need for diverse housing options in the area. Mayor Colin Grantham, who attended the event, emphasized the importance of this development for the community.

The project, located at 22645 Adelaide Road, has already seen 15 people move in, showcasing the immediate impact of this initiative. Donna Pammer, president of the Caradoc Housing Corporation and municipal councillor of Strathroy-Caradoc, highlighted the significance of this milestone. "This was a huge need in the community," Pammer stated.

The opening of Caradoc Place comes at a crucial time, with housing affordability and availability emerging as pressing issues across Ontario. Mayor Grantham reiterated the broader context, emphasizing the need for increased housing supply. "Developers aren't building affordable units. So, we have brought some affordable units and some well-needed housing to the community," Grantham remarked.

Despite initial controversy surrounding the project's location, Mayor Grantham urged the community to focus on the positive outcomes. "Look at the good that we have done," he urged. "There aren't many communities of this size that are supplying this kind of housing." Pammer echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of starting somewhere in addressing housing challenges. "It's a start and it's adding something to the stock," she noted.

Caradoc Place aims to serve a diverse range of residents, including seniors, veterans, and women and children fleeing domestic violence, aligning with the Caradoc Housing Corporation's commitment to community welfare. The open house provided an opportunity for the public to tour the units and amenities.

As communities across Ontario grapple with housing shortages and affordability concerns, the opening of Caradoc Place stands as a beacon of proactive community development. Through collaboration between local government, housing corporations, and community stakeholders, Mount Brydges takes a significant step towards ensuring equitable access to housing for all its residents.

David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner