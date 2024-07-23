Caramac is back! Much-loved Nestle chocolate bar returns to shelves for limited period

Caramel chocolate bar Caramac is returning to shelves one last time after fans were left “freaking out” when it disappeared last year.

The Nestle classic has been given a limited release to give fans an opportunity to enjoy the nostalgic sweet treat once more.

Nestle announced it was cutting the chocolate bar in November following a steady decline in its sales, leading chocolate fanatics to wonder if it was “some sort of sick joke”.

Since then, fans have been calling the item to return to shops across the country.

Lisa Butterworth, chocolate classics brand manager for Nestle UK and Ireland, told Sky News’ Money blog: "The calls for the return of Caramac were heard loud and clear, and for this unique bar we wanted to create a special opportunity for fans to enjoy it once more.

"We hope that this limited release gives people the opportunity to savour and stock up on Caramac as a gesture of our appreciation for the longstanding support of our confectionery fans throughout the years."

The release will include the classic Caramac single bar, a three-bar multipack and a sharing bag of Caramac buttons.

Announcing it would stop selling the treat in November, Nestle said: "We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

"We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds."

On its website Nestle said the name Caramac is derived from the abbreviation of caramel and Mackintosh's, who originally manufactured the caramel bars.