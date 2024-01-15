Carberry and Area Christmas Cheer 2023
Carberry and Area Christmas Cheer relies on hard working volunteers to pack hampers, coordinate lists and distribute hampers to people in our community. This hard working group comes together year after year to make Christmas a little easier for those in our community struggling. There are many groups and individuals that contribute to the program and the core group along with Marg and Trieste make an extra effort every year. This year the group saw normal numbers of requests and helped 50 families in our area.
Jolene Balciunas, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Neepawa Banner & Press