Carberry's First Children's Business Fair a Success

Eleven young entrepreneurs participated in Carberry's first Children's Business Fair, setting up booths around the Carberry Hall on Saturday and selling products ranging from lemonade to jewellery to macrame.

Tamara Flett, Administrative Arts Director with the Carberry Plains Arts Council, said that she got the idea from a parent of one of the young entrepreneurs, and while organising the event also reached out to Neepawa EDO Marilyn Crewe who organised a similar event in Neepawa last summer.

"It's turned out great," said Flett. "What the kids do is they make a business plan, they make a business name, they design their product, and then they sell it. It's all their work." Young entrepreneurs aged 6 to 15 were encouraged to design their own business and put their product or service on sale during the fair.

There was also a judged component for the business with the Highest Business Potential. That award went to 12-year-old Enrico Prudnikov and his business Enrico's Custom Woodworking which sold signs, planters, and other woodworked objects.

The day was rounded out by a Mother's Day stepping stone craft for the kids and a hot-dog lunch provided by the new Child Care Development Committee.

The Children's Business Fair originated with the Acton Academy in Austin, Texas and since 2007 has spread to over 20 countries and almost 600 towns and cities all over the world.

Keri L Prior, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Neepawa Banner & Press