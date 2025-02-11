Carbi B Claims Trump’s Security Detail Damaged Her $3,000 Shoes At The Super Bowl

Cardi B has long shared her displeasure for Donald Trump, but after Sunday’s Super Bowl, the rapper seemed to have reached a tipping point — from the top of her head to the soles of her feet.

During the game, Trump was accompanied by his Secret Service detail. He is the first sitting president to attend the major sporting event. Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was also in attendance.

On Monday, during an Instagram live session per Billboard, she remarked that the armed patrol “was not playing” when it came to protecting Trump.

Cardi B visits Fat Tuesday Bourbon 2 on Friday, two days before the Super Bowl, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Marcus Ingram via Getty Images

“I was so fucking mad today,” she declared, adding that the Secret Service had given her a “hard time” during the event. Amid her rant, she pointed out that Trump’s security detail had damaged her $3,000 black leather spiked Christian Louboutin pumps.

“Now I like him lesser,” she said, showing the damage that was done to her heel, which had been handed to her while on camera. “You didn’t have to come to no damn Super Bowl, fucking up my shoe,” the Grammy-winner added.

Concluding her tirade, Cardi stated that the only way Trump could atone for his security team’s actions would be if administration intervened to help her uncle who had been deported — though she admitted that such an intervention was unlikely.

While the Bronx native did not delve into specifics regarding her uncle’s deportation, her situation resonates with countless citizens facing similar challenges under Trump’s aggressive immigration policies.

In the week following Trump’s election, arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement spiked dramatically — with arrests nearing almost 1,000 at the time.

Earlier in November, at a campaign rally for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, Cardi also made her position clear on Trump’s stance on women’s rights.

“If his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it!” the rapper said.

